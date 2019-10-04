GOP congressional candidate wants constitutional convention
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Republican Wisconsin state lawmaker who is running for Congress wants to call a convention of the states to consider making changes to the U.S. Constitution, including imposing term limits on federal offices.
State Sen. Tom Tiffany is co-sponsoring the resolution in the state Legislature to call the constitutional convention. Fifteen other states have already passed it.
The measure up for a hearing on Thursday would is calling for the convention to consider three things. They are imposing fiscal restraints on the federal government, limiting the federal government's powers and jurisdiction and imposing term limits for members of Congress and other federal officials.
Tiffany is running for Congress in northern Wisconsin's 7th District. He is challenged by Republican Jason Church, who says he would not serve more than four terms.
