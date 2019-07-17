GOP, commission seek fees in redistricting case

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Assembly Republicans and the state Elections Commission want Democratic voters to pay $64,351 in costs after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling last month negated the voters' lawsuit challenging Republican-drawn legislative boundaries.

The voters filed a federal lawsuit in 2015 alleging maps the GOP drew in 2011 unconstitutionally consolidated Republican supporters. The Supreme Court ruled in late June that federal judges have no role in gerrymandering cases, essentially ending the Wisconsin lawsuit.

Assembly Republicans filed an invoice Monday seeking $45,043 to cover expenses including making copies and witness travel to depositions in Chicago in April and May. The commission filed an invoice on Monday as well seeking $19,308 to cover transcripts and copies of depositions.

The voters have argued they shouldn't have to cover the defendants' costs since they didn't prevail on the merits.

