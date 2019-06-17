Golfing fundraiser benefits CouleeCap housing program

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) - Golfers in our area are hoping to 'putt' an end to homelessness.

CouleeCap hosted a golf tournament Monday afternoon at the La Crosse County Club in Onalaska.

The event raises money to support CouleeCap's New Hope program.

The program helps provide housing for people experiencing chronic homelessness.

It is more than just golfers who are making the day a success.

"We had wonderful donors that provided sponsorship not only for the holes, the lunch and the outing in general, but also donors that donated prizes and gifts that we are silent auctioning off," said Becky Koske, case manager with CouleeCap.

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development funding for the program is ending at the end of the month.

Donations to help support the 'New Hope' program are being accepted at the CouleeCap's donation website.



