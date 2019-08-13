Golf Scramble raises funds for Viterbo Athletics
ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) - The Viterbo athletic department is finding community support is par for the course.
The department hosted their annual Golf Scramble Monday at the La Crosse Country Club in Onalaska.
Former athletes, alumni and community members came together to support V-Hawk athletics.\
More than 100 current student athletes join in the fun by assisting helping golfers through the event.
Viterbo's Athletic Director says the impact is felt throughout the department.
"The money goes for different needs in our department, which may have set purchases of equipment, facility needs that we may have, other things, infrastructure things we have with in our department, we try to use those funds and disperse it that benefits the most student-athletes possible," said Barry Fried, Viterbo University Director of Athletics.
A raffle and silent auction were also a part of the events.
