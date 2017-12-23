Gifted Hands Store will no longer be run by La Crosse County

Gifted Hands Store will no longer be...

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - One La Crosse business will soon be under new ownership. The Gifted Hands Store in downtown La Crosse will no longer be run by the county.

After 36 years, Craft and Vendor Marketplace will be adopting the store and all its responsibilities. The 'Gifted Hands Store' is a volunteer-run store that sells items mostly made by senior citizens.

"The Gifted Hands will continue to be there. They wanted to close it if no one else would come in and take over. And our benefit, it's a great opportunity for us to expand our business and to help the community there too," said new co-owner Cheryl Dennison.

The new owners will begin taking over at the beginning of January.