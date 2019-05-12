Get rid of old furniture with La Crosse large item collection

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The City of La Crosse will be collecting large items starting on Monday.

Items will be picked up on regular recycling days until June 7.

Items should be left out at your trash pick-up point within 12 hours of collection.

Five items per household can be left out each collection.

Electronics, appliances and items weighing over 300 lbs. will not be collected.

Mattresses and box springs should be separated from other items.

To find information on your pickup schedule and more visit mylaxonline.org.

