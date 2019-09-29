Dachshund Dash & Viener Vogue celebrates German heritage of area dogs

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The fourth annual Dachshund Dash & Viener Vogue was held at the Oktoberfest Southside Festgrounds on Sunday.

About 12 members of the famously short and long breed, also known as wiener dogs, were on display in a racing event and a fashion show.

Michelle Smith is the general manager of Pet Me Scratch Me, which presented the event. She said around 50 people came to show and were invited to bring friendly dogs of all breeds with them.

Smith said the event has grown as more area dog lovers find out about it.

"People absolutely love having the opportunity to come down to an activity that involves dogs. La Crosse is definitely a dog-oriented community, so this is one way in which people are able to come out and experience lots of different dogs," said Smith.

Pet Me Scratch Me provides dog daycare, grooming, pet food and boarding for coulee region canines.

The event was part of Oktoberfest's first Barks & Brews day, a new initiative emphasizing dog-friendly festing.



