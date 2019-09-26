German Heritage Day provides educational experiences for students

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - La Crosse's German history was on display on the first day of Oktoberfest celebrations.

A German Heritage Program provided cultural education for students from area elementary schools at the fest grounds in La Crosse.

Stations for kids to learn about German food, sports and crafts.

The hope is to making help kids learn about the world and the traditions that help build Oktoberfest celebrations around the world.

"It's really nice for them to learn about the nicer parts of Oktoberfest, the real German culture that they might not get to experience," said Rachel Tully, Logan High School senior.

The event is hosted by students at Logan and Central High Schools.

