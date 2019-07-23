Gas lines struck during utility work in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Natural gas lines were struck Tuesday morning during utility work in La Crosse.

The La Crosse Fire Department found two residential gas lines struck when dispatched to 3300 East Avenue South. Under protection of a hose line, fire crews and hazmat technicians clamped both lines, stopping the leak.

Residents nearby were evacuated and gas levels were monitored in the air.

East Avenue was blocked during the incident.

Xcel Energy secured the gas lines and began repairs.

According to La Crosse Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Schott, the lines were struck by excavation equipment.

Assisting the La Crosse Fire Department were Tri State Ambulance, Xcel Energy, and La Crosse Waste Water Utility.

