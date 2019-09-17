Garden education lessons help future educators in La Crosse
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - School gardens are growing more education opportunities for students of all age in our area.
UW-La Crosse students visited La Crosse's Hintgen Elementary School to learn how school gardens are being used in grade school education.
The garden, installed in 2018, is used by about 3- hundred students each year.
The hope is to encourage educators-in-training to bring school lessons outside the school building when they get into the field.
It isn't just plants to grow in the garden.
"I think students get antsy inside, and you know they're always looking out the window wishing they could be on the playground. And I think taking them out here is just as beneficial," said UWL student Jenna Sersch.
Hintgen is one of seven school gardens in our area, put in place by GROW La Crosse.
