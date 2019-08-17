Gamers galore at this years 'Coulee Con'

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Gamers are gathering in La Crosse for three-days of comic book convention fun.

Coulee Con kicked-off Friday at the La Crosse Center and goes through Sunday, Aug. 18. This is the fifth year La Crosse has hosted the event.

People can take part in role-playing activities, collectible card games, a silent auction, and much more.

Whether you're a seasoned gaming veteran or are just learning, organizers say there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Coulee Con Coordinator, Josh Hertel says, "The convention is all about bringing different gamers together, and I think that in itself is a really great goal. Here we've got people that are doing role-playing games over here, we've got people who are playing magic the gathering over here. It's a really open space for everybody to kind of work together and game together."

You can purchase your tickets to Coulee Con at the La Crosse Center.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.