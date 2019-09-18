Funds needed following K9 Zaback's surgery

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - K9 Zaback injured his back during a public demonstration on July 23 and needed surgery to regain use of his back legs.

The La Crosse Professional Police Non-Supervisory Association (LPPNSA), set up a Go Fund Me page for Zaback to assist in covering the cost of his surgery and aftercare.

Zaback had surgery on September 11 and is currently recovering. UW Madison and Thompson Medical Center believe Zaback will not be able to return to full patrol duties, so the La Crosse Police Department has decided to retire him after surgery to prevent him suffering any injuries or complications during his recovery process. Zaback will enjoy his retirement with his handler Officer Bowe.

Donations to help Zaback can be made at his Go Fund Me page here.

