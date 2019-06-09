Fundraiser will help first responders receive crisis training

HOKAH, Minn. (WKBT) - A fundraiser is helping first responders protect people who may feel hopeless or suicidal.

The Just Breathe For John benefit was held at the Twin Creeks Disc Course in Hokah, Minnesota on Saturday.

The event is held in memory of John Ott, a Hokah man who took his own life 25 years ago.

His brother, Dean Ott, wanted to create something positive in his memory. Dean works for the Houston County Sheriff's Department and said crisis training can be expensive for first responders.

"Sometimes just having that foundational training or knowing dialogue to help people talk about how they're feeling or hopelessness and to support them can make a difference," said Dean Ott, organizer of Just Breathe for John.

The event cost ten dollars for adults and was free for kids. The money will be used for crisis training for first responders in the Hokah area.

If you are struggling with feeling hopeless or suicidal, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

