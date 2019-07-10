Funding help available for programs that help kids with cognitive and physical disabilities

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Area programs that help kids with cognitive and physical disabilities could be getting some much-needed funding help.

Mayo Clinic Health system will be donating nearly $200,000 to organizations through its Inclusive Health and Recreation Awards.

The awards are expected to only be available this year.

Award recipients must be a non-profit organization and the proposals must benefit kids.

The hope is to keep everyone in the community as healthy as possible.

"A lot of us take it for granted that we can go out in our communities and find opportunities for recreation and socialization, but not everybody has that opportunity," said Teri Wildt, Director of Community Engagement for Mayo Clinic Health System.

Applications will be accepted through the end of August at this link.

Award recipients will be announced in October.



Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.