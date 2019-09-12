Freedom Blues Fest to bring music to La Crosse's north side

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A lot of people will be enjoying the blues Friday in La Crosse.

The inaugural Freedom Blues Fest takes place Friday at Copeland Park.

Three bands will play throughout the evening.

Money from the event will support Freedom Honor Flight in La Crosse, which takes area veterans to Washington D.C. to see the memorials built in their honor.

After years of discussions about a blues fest, organizers say the festival has a lot to offer the community.

"Just the feeling of blues, it's just that mellow, laid back, just some really, really good music. You know you're talking guitars, you're talking keyboards, brass instruments, no matter what you want, you're going to find it in blues," said Kelly Wilde, Freedom Blues Fest organizer.

Doors open Friday at 4, with the national anthem starting the evening of music at 4:45 p.m.

Tickets will be available at the gate for $15 and food and beverages will be available for purchase.

Veterans and Active military personnel will get into the concert for free.

Attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chair.

