News

Freedom Blues Fest to bring music to La Crosse's north side

By:

Posted: Sep 12, 2019 05:36 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 06:47 PM CDT

Freedom Blues Fest to bring music to La Crosse's north side Friday

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A lot of people will be enjoying the blues Friday in La Crosse.

The inaugural Freedom Blues Fest takes place Friday at Copeland Park.

Three bands will play throughout the evening.

Money from the event will support Freedom Honor Flight in La Crosse, which takes area veterans to Washington D.C. to see the memorials built in their honor.

After years of discussions about a blues fest, organizers say the festival has a lot to offer the community.

"Just the feeling of blues, it's just that mellow, laid back, just some really, really good music.  You know you're talking guitars, you're talking keyboards, brass instruments, no matter what you want, you're going to find it in blues," said Kelly Wilde, Freedom Blues Fest organizer.

Doors open Friday at 4, with the national anthem starting the evening of music at 4:45 p.m.

Tickets will be available at the gate for $15 and food and beverages will be available for purchase.

Veterans and Active military personnel will get into the concert for free.

Attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chair.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Videos

Latest News

This Week's Circulars