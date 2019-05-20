Freedom Blues concert coming to La Crosse in September

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Freedom Honor Flight will get a boost from a new concert coming to La Crosse.

The inaugural Freedom Blues concert will be held Friday, September 13th at Copeland Park.

Part of the proceeds from the concert will support Freedom Honor Flight.

The twice yearly flight brings veterans to Washington D.C. to see memorials built in their honor.

From 2008 to 2017, Freedom Fest helped raise funds for the flight.

Freedom Honor Flight leaders say news of the concert is exciting and a surprise.

"This is kind of a windfall for us, we didn't know this kind of thing was coming. Here is yet another reminder, that there are a lot of people willing to help say thank you in many different ways," said Bill Hoel, Freedom Honor Flight board member.

Tickets will only be available at the gate the day of the concert.

Active military members and veterans will be admitted free.



Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.