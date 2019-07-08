Free produce distribution hosted by Hunger Task Force of La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - You have a chance to pick up some fresh produce for free in La Crosse.

Monday was the first day this season staff from the Hunger Task Force were at the La Crosse Public Library to hand out produce to anyone who wanted it.

The food comes from the Kane Street Community Garden, as well as from the Hunger Task Force.

Produce is provided free of charge while supplies last.

"It's a great partnership with the library who wants to have people in their with healthy minds and to have a healthy mind, you need to have nutrition and healthy bodies," said Shelly Fortner, Executive Director of the Hunger Task Force of La Crosse.

Food distribution events are planned at the main branch of the La Crosse Public Library on Mondays from 3 to 4:30 p.m. until mid-October.



