Free parking ramp glitch in La Crosse could be costly

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A nationwide software glitch is causing quite the headache for those who use the downtown La Crosse parking ramps. Because of the malfunction, some drivers got a ticket when they had properly registered their cars.

Deborah Nerud uses the Market Square parking ramp all the time.

"Whenever I have an appointment or if I'm using a business downtown, it's incredibly convenient," said Nerud, a La Crosse resident.

It was convenient until last Thursday. She entered in her car information and opted to park for free for three hours. Nerud was pretty surprised to see a ticket when she returned.

"I parked at 9:50. By 10:16, I was ticketed," Nerud said.

She wasn't the only one to get a ticket that day.

"I bet I had about half a dozen phone calls," said Jim Flottmeyer, coordinator for the La Crosse Parking Utility.

People couldn't get receipts, others got a citation or had another issue. This was likely related to that software glitch.

"It was nothing we did, unfortunately, sometimes by the time we know about it, people are issued citations," Flottmeyer said.

The pay station is connected to cameras in the parking lot. If a car is there that's not registered in the system or the time is up, a citation may be issued. But because of the malfunction, Nerud's car wasn't registered.

"It was kind of one of those moments where- wait, did I, did I register?" Nerud said.

City officials were notified by the third party company but didn't know how many people in all were affected.

"We don't know exactly when that issue started and when it ended," Flottmeyer said.

Because of that, it's up to parking lot users like Deborah to contact the parking utility or pay up. While she's not paying the $20 fine, she worries others will.

"How many folks got tickets that day that didn't appeal their ticket?" Nerud wondered.

Anyone who thinks they may have been affected by the software malfunction should contact the parking utility or file an appeal online. They would have 10 days from the date of the citation to file an appeal.