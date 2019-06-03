News

Free La Crosse fishing event for kids has a new location this year

Posted: Jun 02, 2019 06:04 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 02:06 AM CDT

Free La Crosse fishing event for kids has a new location this year

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The 8th annual Take Kids Fishing Day Event was held at the Chad Erickson Memorial Park Sunday due to flooding at the Pettibone Lagoon area.

Because it's the first weekend in June, parents, guardians or chaperones could fish with their kids without a license.

Bait and lunch were provided for all the kids. 130 free fishing rods and reels were on hand to give away to kids, as well as some free animal calls for hunting.

Tyler Tubbs, president of Western Wisconsin ALF-CIO and an event organizer, said even the smallest catch can get a big reaction out of the kids.

"It's a priceless reaction, and I think it makes the parents that much more exited for the event tooto see their kid that happy over something so small. It makes us putting the time in worth it 100%," said Tubbs.

The event is hosted by the Western Wisconsin AFL-CIO and the Union Sportsmen's Alliance's "Boots on the Ground" conservation program.

 

