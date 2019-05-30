Foxconn awards contracts to 'Wisconsin-based' companies
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Foxconn Technology Group has awarded $13 million in contracts to three firms it describes as "Wisconsin-based."
The Journal Sentinel reports that while the two of the three companies have a presence in Wisconsin, they are headquartered elsewhere. The contracts are for work on the foundations of the display panel plant Foxconn plans to build in Mount Pleasant.
Foxconn says the contracts are going to C.D. Smith Construction of Fond du Lac, Otis Elevator Company of Milwaukee and PSI Intertek of Waukesha. Otis Elevator is headquartered in Farmington, Connecticut. PSI has its headquarters in Arlington Heights, Illinois.
Foxconn says the companies receiving contracts do not have to be headquartered in the state to qualify as Wisconsin-based. The company has set a goal of using Wisconsin-based businesses for 60 percent of its contracting.
___
Information from: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, http://www.jsonline.com
