Four people suffer life-threatening injuries in Monroe County crash
CLIFTON, Wis. (WKBT) - Four people suffered life-threatening injuries during a crash in Monroe County. The incident happened around noon Friday.
According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the department responded to the crash on County Highway A near Jungle Road in the town of Clifton. Deputies found a trailer being rowed by a Honda Pilot became detached and was struck by a Chevy Silverado.
The truck entered the ditch and rolled multiple times. The four people in the truck all sustained life-threatening injuries.
Three of the passengers were transported by medical helicopter. An additional landing zone was set up at Tomah High School for an extra helicopter.
The incident is under investigation by the Sheriff's Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol Technical Reconstruction Unit.
The Monroe County Communications Center, Monroe County Highway Department, Oakdale Fire Department, Oakdale First Responders, Tomah Fire Department, Tomah Police Department, Gundersen MedLink and Sprit Air assisted during the incident. Ambulance services from Camp Douglas, Mauston, Tomah and Wilton also assisted.
