Four people rescued from Kickapoo River

WHITESTOWN, Wis. (WKBT) - Four people were rescued Sunday from the Kickapoo River near Rockton.

Rain from overnight north of Ontario caused the river to quickly rise, causing unsafe conditions.

The women, ranging in age from 49 to 53, are all from Rockford, Illinois and were on the river in personal kayaks.

Around 12:20 p.m. Sunday, one of the women called 911 saying their kayaks had capsized and were stuck in a log jam.

Kickapoo Valley Reserve Police located the kayakers after an extensive search, but were unable to reach them because of the rugged terrain.

The La Farge Fire Department began its swift water rescue by canoeing downstream and used safety ropes to hoist the kayakers to safety.

All four women were treated and released at the scene.

Vernon Co. Sheriff John Spears reminds people to stay off the Kickapoo River when the river rises and the current is fast.

