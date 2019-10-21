Four new Eagle Scouts honored at ceremony in Onalaska

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) - Four new Eagle Scouts in our area are being honored.

Onalaska's Troop 168 welcomed the new Eagle Scouts with a ceremony Sunday afternoon.

The Eagle Scout rank is the highest rank that can be achieved in scouting and only about five percent of scouts in America obtain Eagle Scout.

Each of the scouts had to complete service projects that benefit the community.

Getting to this point took hard work and the support of others.

"Not just me, but all the other scouts here, they had to go through so much to do this, and they couldn't do it without the help of the troop, their family, especially and everyone else," said Eagle Scout Sam Conway.

Including Sunday's inductees, Troop 168 has had 47 Eagle Scouts since 1993.

