Four boaters safe after late-night incident sends pontoon over dam in darkness

MAZEPPA, Minn. (WBKT) - The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office sent out a release saying it responded to a call around 10:40 p.m. Saturday reporting that a pontoon boat went over the power dam at Lake Zumbro, with individuals possibly missing in the water.

The Mazeppa Fire Department, Zumbrota Ambulance and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office also responded to that call.

First responders spoke with the parties involved and found that four Olmstead County residents were in a pontoon boat that left the area where it was docked and headed toward the dam, according to the release. The release goes on to say that one of the boaters swam to a pontoon after jumping off of the boat. It says the other three went over the dam but landed upright and safe in the pontoon, which came to rest on a shelf below the dam.

The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office says the boater who swam to a pontoon alerted nearby boaters who brought the boater to shore.

The three boaters left in the pontoon were brought to shore by firefighters, deputies and boaters who were in the area, according to the Wabasha County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities suspect that alcohol and darkness may have contributed to the incident, which is still under investigation.

