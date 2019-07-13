Fort McCoy's draw yard is one-of-a-kind, cost-saving facility

FORT MCCOY, Wisc. (WKBT) - When Army Reserve units go to Fort McCoy for training it can be expensive and time-consuming to transport all of their own vehicles and equipment. That's where Fort McCoy's Draw Yard comes in.

The one-a-kind facility in the Army Reserve stores more than a dozen pieces of specialized equipment at the fort. This saves the Army Reserve roughly $13.1 million a year.

"When units come from around the country to train here, basically they show up, use our equipment for their training and what-not, and then when they're done they turn it back into us. It saves a ton of money on transportation costs," says Officer in Charge of te Draw Yard, Michael Zinnecker.

The Draw Yard recently added 60 new Joint Light Tactical Vehicles as replacements for the Humvee, making Fort McCoy the first facility to have these vehicles for the Army Reserve.

