Former governor Thompson trusts Trump on Harley-Davidson
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. (AP) - Former Gov. Tommy Thompson says he trusts President Donald Trump's strategy on trade, despite his attacks on Harley-Davidson.
Thompson is attending the ceremonial groundbreaking for the Foxconn Technology Group project Thursday with President Donald Trump. Thompson is an avid Harley rider and used to say that Wisconsin is the state where "Harley's roar."
Thompson says he thinks Trump has a game plan when it comes to Harley. The president has been tweeting criticism of the Milwaukee-based company ever since it announced Monday it was moving some production overseas to avoid European Union tariffs.
Thompson says, "I think Harley is going to come out of this better than they are today."
He says a lot of what Trump is doing is rhetoric.
