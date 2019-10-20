Former City Brewery brewmaster honored in La Crosse
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The recently retired brewmaster of City Brewery was honored Saturday in La Crosse.
Randy Hughes retired earlier this month after 41 years at the brewery.
Saturday, Wisconsin State Senator Jennifer Shilling and Representative Jill Billings presented Hughes with a Legislative Citation recognizing his long career in the brewing industry.
Hughes is the longest tenured brewmaster in the city, a title he did not expect to have 41 years ago.
"I was looking at it as a stepping stone and thought the brewery would be a good place to work until I figured out what I wanted to do with the rest of my life. Obviously I haven't figured that out," said former City Brewery brewmaster Randy Hughes.
Hughes still plans to help out as a consultant at City Brewery.
