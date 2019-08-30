Former Arcadia man sentenced for lying on farm loan application

MADISON, Wis. (WKBT) - A former Arcadia man was sentenced to one year and a day in federal prison for lying on a farm loan application. Henry Berg, 42, currently of Geneva, Illinois, was sentenced on Thursday in U.S. District court.

On May 2, Berg pleaded guilty to knowingly making a false statement for the purpose of influencing an Agricultural Credit Association, Badgerland Financial ACA (now Compeer Financial). The agricultural loan was for $650,000, according to a press release.

Berg did not disclose certain debts on his 2015 loan application and misrepresented to the bank that he had obtained crop insurance.

He then defaulted on the loan. Badgerland learned that Berg was not farming that year and had disposed of the collateral he had pledged in connection with the loan.

Badgerland also learned that he had subleased his land and sold farming-related items to another farmer. Berg received compensation for the items but did not disclose or turn it over to Badgerland.

Because Berg’s Badgerland loan was partially guaranteed by the Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency, the federal government suffered a loss of $596,036.30. Badgerland suffered a loss of $53,963.70.

Berg was ordered to pay restitution. He will also have four years of supervised released following his incarceration.

The investigation that led to the charge against Berg was conducted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Office of Inspector General and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

