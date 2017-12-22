Forecasted below-zero wind chills mean conditions right for frost bite

Winter Weather Update: Avoiding...

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The below zero temperatures we're expecting in the coming days can be dangerous if you aren't prepared.

The wind chill adds even more risk for frostbite and hypothermia.

Local health care providers want to remind people to cover any exposed skin, especially sensitive areas like your ears, nose, hands and feet.

Also, you should avoid wearing too many layers as sweating can actually make you colder faster.

"You might feel some burning, some tingling, numbness in your fingers. If you can, get those warmed up. You should do that gradually. And then if you still feel like you have numbness in your fingers you should seek medical attention," said Gundersen's Trauma and Injury Prevention Coord. Megan Anderson.

Health providers say you should get into a warm area immediately if you notice these warning signs and put any frostbitten areas in warm, not hot water.