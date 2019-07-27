Fort McCoy is home to some of the rarest butterflies, how you can take the tour and see them

FORT MCCOY, Wisc. (WKBT) - The populations of many pollinators, including butterflies, are declining.

Often times it's the environment that doesn't allow these species to flourish, but Fort McCoy says they provide a unique habitat for endangered species.

Fort McCoy is home to one of the largest remaining populations of the federally endangered Karner Blue butterfly, and the only remaining population the Ottoe Skipper butterfly.

On Friday, the post held a Butterfly Field Day, showing the public how the reserve manages these rare butterflies.

"There's more rare species on military lands, where military training goes on, than there are on lands being managed by the Fish and Wildlife service," says Chief of Natural Resources Branch, Time Wilder. "Basically, you can't just protect species or the habitat, the habitat needs to be managed."

There will be more Butterfly Field Day sessions on Saturday, July 26, at Building 6058 at the Sparta-Fort McCoy Airfield from 9 to 12 pm and from 1 to 4 pm.

