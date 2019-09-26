Food delivery company wants to pay you $1000 to eat cheese curds

MADISON, Wis. (WKBT) - A Wisconsin-based food ordering and delivery service company is looking for the best cheese curd and is willing to pay you $1000 to find it.

EatStreet is looking to hire a Curd Nerd to travel across Wisconsin (Curd Campaign) in search of the best cheese curd.

"This arguably is the most important position we've hired for. As our curd consultant you have to be on your game. You mean something to the people, to the state," said Matt Howard, EatStreet CEO and co-founder. "This is your time to shine – perhaps from curd grease – but that's OK."

The Curd Nerd will begin a 2-week Curd Campaign on National Cheese Curd Day, October 15.

EatStreet will unveil its top pick at noon Oct. 15 at The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co., 123 E. Doty St., downtown Madison, during a press conference that will simultaneously stream on Facebook Live.

EatStreet released the following job description for the Curd Nerd position in a news release:

"There's no better way to celebrate American Cheese Month in Dairyland than by exploring our home state of Wisconsin on a quest to find the very best cheese curds.



If you love cheesin' for your favorite eats and wanna earn some cheddar in the process, EatStreet's looking for a Curd Nerd! What's that exactly? We need an outgoing, engaging and passionate person to take over EatStreet's social media and be the face of our Curd Campaign.



You would join our marketing team and travel across the great state of Wisconsin to dig into every kind of curd, from the finest fried fare to the tastiest hidden gems, and through social media, take our fans along for the ride! The best part? We'll pay you up to $1000 for two weeks of your time, cover all expenses, and did we mention you can eat all the cheese curds you can handle?



What We're Looking For:

Someone with a big personality and a passion for storytelling, to be the face of our Curd Campaign and share their experiences through social media, video and more!

A Wisconsin resident available to travel with our marketing team throughout the state from October 15-29.

Follow the link to apply. No resume necessary! The application window closes Wednesday, Oct. 2. We curdn't be more excited to see what you all come up with. Apply here."





