Folk Life event offers look at how things used to get made

Posted: Jul 13, 2019 06:53 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 07:07 PM CDT

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The second Annual Folk Life La Crosse event was held at the historic Hixon House on Saturday.

Works from about two dozen local old-fashioned craft creators were available to look at or purchase.

People could learn how to craft for themselves with demonstrations of weaving, wood carving, basket-making and more.

Although techniques for making things have changed, La Crosse County Historical Society executive director Peggy Derrick said there's something to the old-time way.

"That urge to make something yourself with your own hands: from the time you're very small until the day you die I think is always with us," said Derrick.

The event cost $3 for adults. For $5 adults could enter the event and get a tour of the house.
 

