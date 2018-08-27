Focus group finds public not aware of all fire department services

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The general public is uninformed about all the services provided by a local fire department, according to a recently released focus group study of the La Crosse Fire Department. The focus groups were held earlier this year to gauge how the department is working for its community members.

Every five years, the fire department is re-accredited. As a part of this ongoing process, more than 30 people were asked 10 questions about the agency.

"We have steps that we need to go through to make sure we're meeting our goals, that we're making the changes that we've agreed we need to make in a short period of time," said Jeff Murphy, assistant chief for the La Crosse Fire Department.

One of the key findings is that the public doesn't realize the main focus of department members is not fighting fires but is much broader.

"This is a USAR vehicle, so Urban Search and Rescue. This is [for a] collapse, trench rescue, high angle rescue so any call up on the bluff this rig has all the ropes," said Lance Tryggestad, captain for the La Crosse Fire Department.

The findings of the focus group were kind of surprising, but Assistant Chief Jeff Murphy says that may be because firefighters live this every day.

"But at the same time, it's important when people are paying their taxes that they understand what they're paying for," Murphy said.

That includes advanced training for water rescues and hazmat response.

"We've actually gone down to Iowa and some responses where there are fires in factories and chemicals involved," Tryggestad said.

They've already tried to increase the department's online presence, not just through new organizations.

"When we do have a river rescue, major hazmat event, or if we rescue somebody off the side of the bluff," Murphy said, referencing when this would be an effective time to highlight services.

Assistant Chief Murphy said they'll be forming a strategic planning committee to see how they can create the best marketing to inform the public.