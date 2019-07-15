Fly-In Breakfast serves up airy pancakes with a side of airtime

VIROQUA, Wis. (WKBT) - The Experimental Aircraft Association held its Fly-In Breakfast event at the Viroqua Airport on Sunday.

Along with a meal of eggs, pancakes and sausage, people could enjoy airplane and helicopter rides.

Kids from eight to 18 could experience a free trip in the sky thanks to the Young Eagles program.

Organizers said lots of pilots brought their planes to the event, including a decades old aircraft that Viroqua EAA president Marty Grosse took up in the air.

"It's an old, old airplane. A fellow flew it in here from Racine. He has redone it all, and it's all restored to original condition. It is beautiful. It's something you don't see every day," said Grosse.

The breakfast cost $7 dollars for adults, $3 dollars for kids and nothing for pilots.

