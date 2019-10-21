Flu shot clinic coming to YMCA in La Crosse, Onalaska

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A flu shot clinic is coming next week to help everyone in the community get ready for flu season.

The La Crosse County Health Department is partnering with the YMCA and the Tomah VA Medical Center clinic to host the clinics at YMCA locations in La Crosse and Onalaska.

The clinics are open to the public and you do not need to be a YMCA member to attend.

Flu shots for children ages 6 months old to 18 years old will be provided at no cost.

And veterans can get their flu shots free of charge and are asked to bring their Veteran's ID Card.

The first clinic takes place Monday, October 28th from 9 in the morning until noon at the R.W. Houser Family YMCA in Onalaska.

A second clinic will be held on Tuesday, October 29th at the Dahl Family YMCA in La Crosse.

