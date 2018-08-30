Floodwaters continue to pass through Kickapoo River communities

News 8 Jordan Fremstad captured this photo of Readstown

News 8 Jordan Fremstad captured this photo of Readstown

READSTOWN, VIOLA, Wis. (WKBT) -- - The Kickapoo River is up to a record high of 23 feet in some places and could jump to 25 feet before the week is over. Water in Readstown crept over Highway 14, something local residents say has never happened before.

Readstown resident Todd Alexander hasn't slept for days.

"Hopefully this ends soon," Alexander said. "There's no word for it. It's just devastating. It's The largest flood the Kickapoo Valley has seen."

Water continues to rise to record heights in communities along the Kickapoo River.

"Biblical proportion I would say," Alexander said.

Eugene Reinhardt said he was in town for an errand.

"I had to go get a bank statement from the bank because I needed it for some paperwork I have to do," Reinhardt said.

However, Alexander said the only way across was by boat.

"I would consider it the mother of all floods," Alexander said.

He said the water has never crossed Highway 14.

"I've lived here all of my life and this is the worst I have ever seen it," Alexander said.

Seven miles north in the Village of Viola, Highway 56 has the same fate.

"It's just enough to make you crazy," Hunt said.

Geo Hunt used to work for the village and had to see it for himself.

"This is insane," Hunt said.

Alexander said it took less than an hour for his house to be swallowed by floodwater.

"I had to be rescued out of my house at 1:30 in the morning," Alexander said. "I could hear everything crackling and crashing in my house."

He said he didn't want to leave.

"I stayed until the last minute with my pumps," Alexander said. "I literally pumped outside into my bathtub thinking I could make it, but it was too much."

Wisconsin DNR Conservation Warden Ryan Caputo said there's no match for floodwaters.

"The water coming down here is really fast and really powerful," Caputo said. "It will eat you up in an instant."

Alexander was able to rescue his dog who is also having a hard time.

"He's really stressed out," Alexander said. "He won't eat. He won't drink water. He's just stressed."

Alexander is grateful for the DNR and the community.

"Whatever you need they are willing to try to get it for you," Alexander said. "I was amazed that these boats were here taking me across the river. I want to go home. That's all I want to do is go home."

It could be up to three days before people can go back to their homes. More rain is expected to come Friday and into the weekend.

People affected by flood waters are staying at the local village center in Readstown.

The Wisconsin DNR is standing by to make sure people get the necessary things they need like food, water and transportation.