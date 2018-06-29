Floodwaters carry invasive carp into northwest Iowa lake
CHEROKEE, Iowa (AP) - Authorities say floodwaters from the swollen Little Sioux River have carried an invasive fish into a northwest Iowa city lake.
The silver carp from Asia - also known as jumping carp - have landed in Spring Lake Park in Cherokee, thanks to a broken overflow line.
City conservationist Nick Livermore told station KCAU that, as filter feeders, the carp "can really hurt the bottom of a food chain in a water system."
State authorities say that when the fish are startled by boat motors, they can jump 10 feet (3 meters) out of the water, striking and injuring boaters, anglers and skiers.

Information from: KCAU-TV, http://www.kcautv.com
