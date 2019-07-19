FLOODING: Vernon County Road Closures
VIROQUA, Wis. (WKBT) - Multiple roads in Vernon County are closed this morning due to water over the road, washouts and debris.
State Highway 162 is closed from Highway 14 to Highway 35 near Bergen, County Road P near Christiana and Coon has water over the road and debris in numerous spots and there are multiple washouts in Clinton.
The complete list is below:
