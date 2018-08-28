Flooding impacts Como Falls in Hokah
HOKAH, Minn. (WKBT) - Flooding is creating issues in Minnesota.
In Hokah, high waters are impacting Como Falls.
Houston County Emergency Management says 7 inches of rain had fallen by noon Tuesday.
Picnic tables are destroyed and branches are piled along the sides of the creek.
Access to the Como Falls Park is restricted.
Residents are advised to avoid affected areas.
