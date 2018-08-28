News

Flooding hampering Xcel Energy restoration efforts in Vernon, Monroe counties

Posted: Aug 28, 2018 11:20 AM CDT

SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) - Flooding and storm damage is hampering efforts of Xcel Energy crews trying to restore power to customers in Vernon and Monroe counties.

Xcel Energy has crews working to assess the damage and making the necessary repairs to safely restore power; however, washed out roads and bridges are making it difficult to get to some locations.

Due to the extent of the flooding, Xcel Energy does not have an estimate of when power may be restored.

Xcel Energy encourages customers to be safe around electricity and electrical appliances when encountering flood conditions. In certain flood-related situations, Xcel Energy may need to disconnect electric and/or natural gas service to ensure customer safety. Customers should not attempt to disconnect electricity or natural gas service themselves.

More flood safety information is available on Xcel Energy’s website here.

