Flooding creating problems for area car owners
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Drivers are needing the help of repair shops following area flooding.
Water getting into engines can create costly repairs and even total your car.
Don's Towing in La Crosse had three times the normal amount of calls for service in the past two days.
The owner of the towing business says the problems can be avoided.
"The biggest thing is the air intake valve in their vehicle, by driving through flood waters, it sucks the air into the engine and hydrolocks the engine. So basically, any time you see flood waters, don't drive through them," said Amanda Manock, Owner of Don’s Towing.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that over half of all flood-related drownings occur when a vehicle is driven into hazardous flood water.
