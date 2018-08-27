Flooding closes interstate in Ozaukee County

News

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Another drenching storm has dumped more than 7 inches of rain on parts of Ozaukee and Washington counties.

The storm downed trees and caused flooding that closed Interstate 43 in Ozaukee County Monday morning. Several vehicles were stranded in high water on I-43 near Port Washington.

The National Weather Service says several communities have street flooding, including West Bend, Jackson, Saukville, Grafton and Port Washington.

Up to 1.5 inches of rain fell Sunday on Madison as the city is working to recover from flash flooding last week. City officials say the rain didn't exacerbate the situation and they are continuing to open roads.

Forecasts called for a chance of thunderstorms in the area later Monday morning.
 

