Flooding closes, detours Highway 74 in Winona County

WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) - Highway 74 from County Road 30 in Beaver to Highway 61 in Weaver is closed because of water on the roadway.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), heavy rain from Thursday caused waterways to flood over Highway 74. MnDOT has put up barricades and a detour is marked.

Officials hope Highway 74 will reopen by Monday.

MnDOT cautions motorists:

Do not drive around barricades or into flooded areas.

Six inches of water will reach the bottom of most passenger cars, causing loss of control and possible stalling. A foot of water will float many vehicles. Two feet of rushing water can carry away most vehicles including sport utility vehicles and pick-ups.

When a road is closed it is illegal to travel in that area. Motorists can be fined up to $1,000 and/or 90 days in jail. If travelers need to be rescued from a closed road, other expenses and penalties will also apply.

More information about flooding can be found on the MnDOT website here.

