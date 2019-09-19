News

Flooding Alert: Highway 131 closed in Vernon County

Near Ontario

Posted: Sep 19, 2019 11:05 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 11:05 AM CDT

ONTARIO, Wis. (WKBT) - Highway 131 is closed at County P south of Ontario due to water over the roadway.

According to the Wisconsin DOT, all lanes are affected and the flooding could last over two hours. 

 

