Flooding Alert: Highway 131 closed in Vernon County
Near Ontario
ONTARIO, Wis. (WKBT) - Highway 131 is closed at County P south of Ontario due to water over the roadway.
According to the Wisconsin DOT, all lanes are affected and the flooding could last over two hours.
