Flood waters rush through Prairie du Chien neighborhood
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (WKBT) - Storms that moved through the region Thursday evening caused flash flooding in a Prairie du Chien neighborhood.
Morgan Groom shared video of the flood water that turned streets and yards into a raging river.
It happened in the Angelina Estates neighborhood near the Walmart, according to Groom.
The Crawford Co. Sheriff's Department warned on Facebook that most of the county's roads had been impacted by severe weather.
According to the sheriff's department, Highway 35 is closed from Prairie du Chien to Hwy. 171. They say it will reopen sometime Friday when it is deemed safe.
