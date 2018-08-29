Flood conditions improve in Monroe County
MONROE CO. Wis. (WKBT) -- - Monroe County emergency management officials tell us tonight the situation is improving in their county.They said there are still a number of road closures.
There were a total of 75 evacuations with 28 animals that needed to be rescued or evacuated.
Ten people are still displaced tonight and are being put up at area hotels.
