Flash flood watches issued for parts of Nebraska, Iowa
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - The National Weather Service is forecasting heavy rain for parts of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa and issuing flash flood watches.
The service says a slow-moving cold front will trigger thunderstorms and deluges. Up to 5 inches (12.7 centimeters) is expected Monday evening through early Wednesday along a corridor from Iowa's Monona County west to Nebraska's Platte County. The service says up to 2 inches (5.1 centimeters) is possible elsewhere in the two states.
The coming storms follow heavy rain over the weekend in much of the same area.
The service also says there's a marginal risk of severe weather on Monday across most of Nebraska and western Iowa.
Flood warnings continue along the Missouri River south of Tekamah in Nebraska and Little Sioux in Iowa.
