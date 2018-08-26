First Service Saturday of school year brings out Viterbo University volunteers
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - More than 360 Viterbo University students went out to 24 different locations in La Crosse to do charity work for Service Saturday.
Volunteers worked with organizations such as Place of Grace to provide deep cleaning, helped manage invasive species for the Lower Hixon Trails, and provided prairie restoration for the Mississippi Valley Conservancy.
The event is held by Viterbo one Saturday out of every month, and this was the first one of this school year. The first such Saturday ever was inspired by the university's altruistic ideology.
“A group of dedicated students and some staff and professors said, 'how can we do a better job at living our core-value of service'. So, this program came out of that mentality," said Colin Burns-Gilbert, the integrated learning and programs coordinator for Viterbo University
On-campus projects included baking cookies for first responders and knitting squares to be made into blankets and given to children through Project Linus.
