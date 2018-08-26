News

First Service Saturday of school year brings out Viterbo University volunteers

By:

Posted: Aug 25, 2018 09:03 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 26, 2018 05:28 PM CDT

Viterbo University students volunteer time to serve the community

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - More than 360 Viterbo University students went out to 24 different locations in La Crosse to do charity work for Service Saturday.

Volunteers worked with organizations such as Place of Grace to provide deep cleaning, helped manage invasive species for the Lower Hixon Trails, and provided prairie restoration for the Mississippi Valley Conservancy.

The event is held by Viterbo one Saturday out of every month, and this was the first one of this school year. The first such Saturday ever was inspired by the university's altruistic ideology.

A group of dedicated students and some staff and professors said, 'how can we do a better job at living our core-value of service'. So, this program came out of that mentality," said Colin Burns-Gilbert, the integrated learning and programs coordinator for Viterbo University

On-campus projects included baking cookies for first responders and knitting squares to be made into blankets and given to children through Project Linus.

Copyright 2018 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Be the first to know with the News8000 news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

Top Videos

Latest News

This Week's Circulars