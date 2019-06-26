First Democratic presidential debate airs Wednesday, Thursday
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - 10 Democrats vying for the party's nomination will take the stage for the first presidential debate Wednesday, while another 10 candidates will debate on Thursday night.
To participate in the debate, candidates had to meet at least one of two criteria:
- Polling method: register 1% or more support in three polls publicly released between Jan. 1, 2019, and 14 days prior to the date of the Organization Debate. The three polls had to be conducted by different organizations, or if by the same organization, must be from different geographical areas.
- Grassroots fundraising method: Candidates must have received donations from at least 65,000 unique donors and a minimum of 200 unique donors per state in at least 20 states.
The people to appear in the first part of the debate on Wednesday are Sen. Cory Booker*, Sec. Julian Castro*, Mayor Bill de Blasio, Rep. John Delaney, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard*, Gov. Jay Inslee*, Sen. Amy Klobuchar*, Rep. Beto O’Rourke*, Rep. Tim Ryan and Sen. Elizabeth Warren*.
These candidates will appear in the second part of the debate on Thursday: Sen. Michael Bennet, Vice President Joe Biden*, Mayor Pete Buttigieg*, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand*, Sen. Kamala Harris*, Gov. John Hickenlooper, Sen. Bernie Sanders*, Rep. Eric Swalwell, Marianne Williamson* and Mr. Andrew Yang*.
*Candidates marked by an asterisk qualified through both polling and grassroots fundraising thresholds. The remaining candidates qualified through polling only.
The debates will start at 8 p.m. CST on NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo on both nights. The debate will be streamed for free on NBC News' and Telemundo's digital platforms.
The next Democratic debate will be held in July on CNN.
