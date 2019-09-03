First day of school for students in School District of La Crosse

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - School is back in session for students in our area.

Students were back in class in the School District of La Crosse Tuesday morning.

To help start the school year, Superintendent Randy Nelson and district staff visited schools throughout the district.

The hope to make sure that students have all the support they need to get the school year started in the best way possible.

"The tour is to make sure that we're out there, and we're visible and that we do everything we can to help our principals and our staff, really set the stage for a great school year and our presence helps do that, and we want to make sure that we're supporting them," said Randy Nelson, Superintendent School District of La Crosse.

Nelson hoped to visit all 15 schools throughout the district today for the first day of school.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.